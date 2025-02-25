Delhi’s Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, has arrested 27-year-old Sahid from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting hundreds of victims by posing as a YouTube employee. According to officials, Sahid targeted individuals by claiming to have access to their compromising videos and threatened to release them unless they paid him money. Investigators revealed that Sahid used social engineering tactics to deceive victims, making them believe their personal data was at risk. Several complaints led the Cyber Cell to track his activities, eventually leading to his arrest. Authorities have urged people to stay cautious of such scams and report any suspicious activity. Delhi Road Cave-In: Portion of Road Caves in Dwarka, Car Falls in Pit (Watch Video).

Delhi Cyber Cell Arrests Rajasthan Man for Extorting Victims With Fake YouTube Employee Scam

