Delhi recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 19,486 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital recorded 141 fatalities and 12,649 recoveries during the same time. The COVID-19 tally in Delhi has mounted to 8,03,623 while there are 61,005 active cases. Total recoveries are 7,30,825 while the death toll increased to 11,793.

Delhi records 19,486 new #COVID19 cases, 141 fatalities and 12,649 recoveries in the last 24 hours Total cases: 8,03,623 Active cases: 61,005 Total recoveries: 7,30,825 Death toll: 11,793 pic.twitter.com/qHRnrpfg46 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

