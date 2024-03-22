One person suffered serious injuries after a speeding truck collided with a bus in Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Friday, March 22. In the video, it can be seen that the truck's front sustained damage after it rammed into the bus. According to local reports, the ill-fated truck donned a banner of the Government of India's relief food supply. More details are awaited. Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed, Four Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover.

Delhi Road Accident

