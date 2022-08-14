Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, an anti-drone system developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been deployed on Sunday, August 14 near the Red Fort area in Delhi to tackle any potential threat from small drones. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give his Independence Day 2022 speech from the Red Fort to the nation.

Watch Video:

Delhi: The counter-drone system developed by DRDO has been deployed near the Red Fort area to tackle any potential threat from small drones. The system can detect & deactivate drones of any size within a radius of around 4 km.@DRDO_India @adgpi pic.twitter.com/2gwT8YDQdQ — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 14, 2022

