Three passengers were arrested by CISF for carrying fake RBI documents at Terminal-3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. They were apprehended during a security check at domestic security hold area. Delhi: Theft Racket Operating at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminals Busted, Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized; Eight Arrested.

Delhi | Three passengers were apprehended for carrying fake RBI documents at Terminal-3, IGI Airport during a security check at Domestic Security Hold Area: CISF — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

