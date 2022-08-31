The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday took to social media to share a heartwarming post about creating a green corridor to facilitate transportation of a heart. In its post, the Delhi Traffic Police said that they created a green corridor to facilitate transportation of heart from AIIMS, New Delhi to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony. The distance was covered within 4.25 minutes. "Doing it from the heart, doing it for the heart!," Delhi Traffic Police said in its tweet.

Watch Video:

Doing it from the heart, doing it for the heart!#DelhiTrafficPolice created the green corridor to facilitate transportation of heart from @aiims_newdelhi to Fortis Hospital, New Friends Colony. The distance was covered within 4.25 minutes.#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/GDyMZ8khn6 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2022

