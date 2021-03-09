Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Said, "Delhi Will Bid For 2048 Olympics."

A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/YZ0OV5VZia — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)