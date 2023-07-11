A flood-like situation has emerged in Yamuna Bazar area in Delhi following a rise in the water level of Yamuna river. The Yamuna Bazar area is flooded and people are seen wading through in knee-deep water. A video of people wading through knee-deep water has been shared by news agency ANI. Delhi LG VK Saxena today visited the area and listed the reasons behind severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi. "Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning is not done, drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these things which have been not done for years, waterlogging occurs," the Lieutenant Governor told media. Delhi on High Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark of 206 Metres, Evacuation Begins in Flood-Prone Areas.

People Wade Through Knee-Deep Water in Yamuna Bazar Area:

#WATCH | Delhi | People wade through water in the Yamuna Bazar area near Old Yamuna Bridge. The area is flooded due to a rise in the water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/qzacy8Kfxc — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Flooding in Yamuna Bazar Area:

#WATCH | After visiting Yamuna Bazar area, Delhi LG VK Saxena says, "...Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning is not done, drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these things which have been not done for years, waterlogging occurs. Desilting of Yamuna… pic.twitter.com/GJK4FDqX6T — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

