The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seem to be in a neck-and-neck fight as the counting of votes is underway. As per early trends, the BJP leads in over 100 wards, while the AAP is ahead 59 wards. The Congress is leading in seven wards. Exit polls aired a day after polling predicted that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win big and rule MCD for the first time. MCD Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: AAP Crosses Majority Mark As Initial Trends Change, Gets Lead in 127 Wards; BJP Ahead on 115 Seats

Check Tweet:

#DelhiMCDPolls | Latest official trends show BJP leading on 106 seats, AAP on 59, Congress on 7, Independent 2 & NCP on 1. Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/py3LA545mi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)