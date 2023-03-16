Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been awarded the Best Airport in India and South Asia. Interestingly, the IGIA, also known as Delhi Airport, has been awarded the Best Airport in India and South Asia for the 5th time in a row and given a 4-star rating, by Skytrax. 'Delhi Airport Is a Mess': Long Queues Back at IGI Airport, Furious Passengers Vent Anger on Twitter (See Pics and Video).

Delhi Airport Awarded Best Airport in India and South Asia

