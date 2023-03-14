Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday (March 14) rejected the bail plea of British citizen Christian Michel. He was identified as accused in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam. The CBI is investigating the case. According to their observation, the allegations against him are serious; hence, no bail was granted. Doctor Can’t Treat Without Touching Patient: Kerala High Court Denies Bail To Man Who Slapped Doctor While He Was Treating His Wife.

British Citizen's Bail Rejected

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today rejected the bail plea of British citizen Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam being investigated by the CBI, and noted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/uocxqRewRD — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)