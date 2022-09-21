A speeding car rammed into youths fighting in the middle of the road in Ghaziabad. The brawl, however, continued. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The video shows a group of men fighting. Suddenly, a car rams into them. But they appear to have ignored the car and continue to fight. Following the incident, the Ghaziabad Police arrested a few accused man and seized the vehicle involved in the incident. Police further said that the car has been seized and the probe is being carried on.

Watch: Video of the Incident

Peak Ghaziabad. Disturbing video. A speeding car gate-crashes a brawl. The brawl didn't stop though. pic.twitter.com/p3qyBf0DKt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 21, 2022

UP Police Issues Statement:

