The speed limitation for metro trains crossing the Yamuna bridges has been lifted, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and all trains are now moving at their regular speed. "Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now," tweeted DMRC. Due to the Yamuna River's rising water levels, DMRC previously slowed down metro trains crossing four of its bridges. Yamuna River’s Water Level Declines at Steady Pace in Delhi After Touching Record High (Watch Video).

DMRC Lifts Speed Restriction

Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now. https://t.co/bdMaynnYMy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 15, 2023

