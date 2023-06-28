In another incident of a dog attack, a minor girl was badly injured after a German Shephard dog pounced on her in Bengaluru. The shocking incident happened in KR Puram in the city. The CCTV footage shows the child walking on the road and a woman and her dog coming out of her house. Suddenly, the dog unleashes a deadly attack on the unsuspecting child, inflicting severe injuries before the people could intervene and rescue the girl. Dog Attack in Kerala Video: Small Girl Gets Mauled by Pack of Stray Dogs in Kannur, Suffers Serious Injuries; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Bengaluru Video:

TW: Disturbing images Child attacked by pet dog in Bengaluru… German Shepherd seen attacking the kid on the road, she’s been injured and rushed to hospital pic.twitter.com/jQbg7MVILN — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) June 28, 2023

