A shocking incident of dog bite has been reported from Rajasthan where a pet dog, a German Shepherd, allegedly bit its owner. The horrific incident took place in Rajasthan's Alwar. As per reports, the pet dog, a German Shepherd, reportedly bit its owner and cut off the man's private parts. While the incident's date and time are unknown, the dog attack case seems recent. The incident occurred when the elderly man went to rescue the German Shepherd from a dog fight. Presently, the elderly man is undergoing treatment in the district hospital of Alwar. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 12-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bundi District.

Dog Bites Owner in Rajasthan

