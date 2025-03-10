A group of thieves in a car stole a Labrador dog in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, in a shocking incident captured on CCTV. The stolen pet belonged to a dental doctor. The incident took place at Khajua Chauraha in the Rudrapur Kotwali area. The CCTV footage shows the thieves stopping their vehicle, grabbing the dog, and fleeing the scene. Local authorities have been informed, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. The pet owner has appealed for help in recovering the missing dog. Dog Theft in UP: Judge’s Pet Canine Goes Missing in Bareilly, FIR Registered Against 14 Accused.

Car-Borne Thieves Steal Labrador in Deoria, CCTV Video Surfaces

