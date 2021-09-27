Thane police on Monday arrested one more accused in the Dombivli gangrape case. Till now, all 33 accused have been been arrested, including two minors. Minor accused have been sent to child correction home. On September 23, Thane Police registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, several times over a period of 9-months, in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Tweet By ANI:

Dombivli gang-rape case | One more accused arrested by the Police. All 33 accused, including two minors, have been arrested. The two minor accused have been sent to Child Correction Home: Thane Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

