PGA will also witness "Beating the Retreat Ceremony” on 29 January.



On 30 January, PGA will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day and He will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)