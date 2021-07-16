Due to heavy rain & waterlogging on slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. Slow line traffic b/w Kurla-Vidyavihar diverted on fast line. Harbor line also running 20-25 mins late. Trans- Harbor line traffic is running smoothly: Central railway CPRO.

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

