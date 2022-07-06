According to government sources, due to the availability of surplus stock globally and strict enforcement and inspections by Department of Food and Public Distribution to check illegal stocking of edible oil, companies are expected to reduce edible oil prices by Rs 10-12/litre within a week.

Due to surplus stock globally and strict enforcement and inspections by Department of Food and Public Distribution to check illegal stocking of edible oil, companies expected to reduce edible oil prices by Rs 10-12/litre within a week: Govt sources to ANI

