EAM Dr S Jaishankar met Retno Marsudi, the Foreign Minister of Indonesia



"Appreciated the excellent arrangements for the G20 FMM in Bali. India supports the Indonesian Presidency and will do utmost to ensure its success," tweeted EAM. pic.twitter.com/dlImDx3ySo— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)