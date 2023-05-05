Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is in India to attend two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members, happening in Goa. On Friday, India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar welcomed Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the SCO 2023 meeting. The two did not shake hands, but greet each other with Namaste. They also posed for cameras. A video of Jaishankar welcoming Bilawal has been shared by news agency ANI. The ties between India and Pakistan have been strained since the terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016. SCO Summit 2023: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Arrives in India to Attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Conclave (Watch Video).

Jaishankar Welcomes Bilawal Bhutto

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa pic.twitter.com/TVe0gzml1U — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

