A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Friday, January 5. The earthquake tremors were felt in various parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the Earthquake in the Arabian Sea occurred around 9:52 pm on Friday. Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Lunglei.

Earthquake in Arabian Sea:

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale strikes Arabian Sea at 9:52 pm: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Q44AZ85pIG — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

