Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Near Assam's Tezpur:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 34 km WNW of Tezpur in Assam at 5:33 pm today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

