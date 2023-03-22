After a massive quake jolted the Dekhi-NCR region late Tuesday evening, another earthquake hit the national capital on Wednesday. The National Center for Seismology took to Twitter and said that an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Delhi at around 4.42 pm. The quake comes a day after major jolts were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday late evening. Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Region; Netizens Say Tremors Felt in Kashmir and Punjab Too.

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

