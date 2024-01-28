An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan today, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the Earthquake in Tajikistan was reported at 21:07 pm. No casualties or damages were reported. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region.

Earthquake in Tajikistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5, on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan today at 21:07 pm: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/hYLuyo9i3X — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

