Dushanbe, January 6: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale has jolted Tajikistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers. Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Lunglei

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 06:42:47 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 71.74, Depth: 80 Km, Region: Tajikistan." Earthquake in Arabian Sea: Tremors Felt in Gujarat's Kutch, Maharashtra's Palghar as Quake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Near Daman

So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported. Further details are awaited.

