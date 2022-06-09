The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for the presidential election today at 3 PM. It should be noted that the presidential elections in 2017 were held on July 17 while the declaration of the winner was made three days later on July 20. President Ram Nath Kovind 's tenure is set to end on July 24 and as per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the next president must be held before the completion of the incumbent's term.

Check Tweet:

Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for election for the next President of India at 1500 hours today. — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

