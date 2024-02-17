In Kannur, a wild elephant unexpectedly attacked a group of Maoists. The survivors managed to escape, but not before leaving behind a local man who was injured in the elephant attack. The incident occurred after a six-member team arrived at the Kanjirakolly Chitari Colony. It’s reported that the Maoist group had visited Krishnan’s house to buy rice and other supplies before venturing into the forest. The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident. A video capturing the event has since emerged on social media platforms. Elephant Attack in Wayanad: Eco-Tourism Worker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in Kerala; Second Death in Less Than a Week.

Elephant Attack in Kannur

#WATCH | A wild elephant attacked a Maoist group in Kannur yesterday. The members of the group survived the attack and escaped. A local was injured in the elephant attack. Police investigation into the incident is underway#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DdSrGJfajm — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

