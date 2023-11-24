A herd of wild elephants entered the agricultural land and reportedly destroyed standing crops in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district on Friday, November 24. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a group of elephants walking on the fields. It created quite an uproar among the villagers as they screamed from a long distance, trying to drive the mammoths away by clapping their hands. The agitated farmers have demanded compensation from the forest department after the incident. Responding to the matter, Divisional Forest Officer Appala Naidu told the media outlet that action is being taken to file a petition with the Hogenakkal area and pay compensation. "If there is any delay, please submit petitions to me and I will arrange for immediate relief", he added. Elephant Attack in Assam: Four, Including Two Minors Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants in Karbi Anglong District.

Elephants Spotted on Agricultural Lands of Dharmapuri:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Five wild elephants entered the agricultural land and damaged the crops in Dharmapuri, farmers requested the Forest Department to provide compensation for the damage to their crops caused by the wild elephants. pic.twitter.com/qoeGM5VojQ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

Divisional Forest Officer Responds:

DFO Appala Naidu tells ANI, "We will immediately take action to file a petition with the Hogenakkal area and pay compensation. If there is any delay, please submit petitions to me and I will arrange for immediate relief." — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)