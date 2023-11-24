Karbi Anglong, November 24: Four people including two minors, were trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening. The incident took place at Bormanthir in the Lalubasti village area under the Bokajan police station in Karbi Anglong. According to the family members of the deceased persons, the victims were busy in the agricultural land collecting the Chitranala plant and the wild elephants attacked them.

"The victims are daily wage labourers. When they were busy collecting the Chitranala plant, two wild elephants attacked them. Later, forest officials and police reached the spot and recovered the bodies," a family member of the victims said. Elephant Attack in Assam: Tuskers Kill Four Including Two Children in Karbi Anglong.

A police officer from Karbi Anglong district said that, among the four victims, two were children. The bodies were sent to Diphu Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)