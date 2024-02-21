A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows the two men meeting their families after being imprisoned for 18 years in Dubai. A user shared the video on X, formerly Twitter and said that the two men from Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana were imprisoned in Dubai for 18 years. The user also said that the two men were finally reunited with their families with the help of former minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao. PM Narendra Modi Dedicates to Nation IIT Hyderabad’s Campus Development Project.

Heartwarming Reunion at Hyderabad Airport

Emotional Scenes witnessed at the RGIA #Hyderabad Airport: The two men from Rajanna Sircilla dist, #Telangana, who were imprisoned in #Dubai for 18 years, have finally been reunited with their families with the help of former minister and #Sircilla MLA #KTR. pic.twitter.com/sVRAVp1JXd — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)