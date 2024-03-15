The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on Saturday, March 15, 2024. The central agency raided the residence of K Kavitha in Hyderabad, Telangana after the latter skipped many summons by the ED before. KT Rama Rao Gets Into Heated Argument With ED Officials at K Kavitha's Residence, Video Surfaces.

ED Arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha

BRS MLC K Kavitha has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (file pic) pic.twitter.com/XfAuewcmyz — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

