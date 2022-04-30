The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached assets worth ₹7.27 crore belonging to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the alleged mastermind of the ₹200 crore money laundering case, which he reportedly executed while sitting behind the bars in Delhi's Rohini jail.

See Tweet:

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit: Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mQEZ8rkkju — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)