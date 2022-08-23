The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under PMLA against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. The CBI had conducted a 14-hour-long-raid at Manish Sisodia's house on Friday, August 19 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

Check Tweet:

Enforcement Directorate (ED) registers a money laundering case against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case: Officials pic.twitter.com/nOJ3wus7Du — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)