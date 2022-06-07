Enforcement Directorate on June 6 raided the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his aide, and recovered Rs 2.82 crores of cash & 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg under PMLA. A court here on May 31 sent Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, to the agency's custody till June 9.

Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 2.82 crores of cash & 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg under PMLA from unexplained sources to be secreted in the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain & his aide during its day-long raid conducted on June 6. Further probe underway: ED pic.twitter.com/wLd8OVQPMl — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

