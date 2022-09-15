On the occasion of Engineers Day 2022, politicians across party lines took to social media to pay tribute to India's first civil engineer and 19th Dewan of Mysore, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, and wish Engineers across the globe. PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to M. Visvesvaraya and said, "May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves." Member of Parliament Devji Patel also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Shri Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and wished best to all the engineers of the country on "Engineer's Day". EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "Tributes to an inspiration for modern India, Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary." Engineer's Day 2022 Funny Memes, Jokes, Relatable Puns and Hilarious Images That Will Give You Barrel of Laughs.

On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject. pic.twitter.com/2Vj3bHxVQS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022

Engineers make our nation. Their contribution is instrumental towards achieving our progress and development. Extend my greetings and best wishes to them on #EngineersDay. Tributes to an inspiration for modern India, Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 15, 2022

Tributes to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He is remembered & respected widely as a pioneering engineer. Greetings on #EngineersDay to all our hardworking engineers who are playing a pivotal role in nation-building. pic.twitter.com/7S3zMzwWCL — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 15, 2022

I extend my warm greetings to the entire engineering fraternity on #EngineersDay, for playing a pivotal role in nation building through their vision, hardwork & innovations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2022

