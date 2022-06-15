The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered explosives in the form of gelatin sticks from a bus in Jammu's Jhahhar Kotli. "Bomb Disposal Squad was called on and the explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism. A case under relevant sections of law was registered in the Jhajjar Kotli police station. Further probe underway," said Jammu Police.

