Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi, has described a terrifying incident that took place at Newton Super Market in Candolim, Goa, last night. Speaking to IANS, he alleged that a mob attacked his car while he was with his wife, actress Ayesha Takia, and their son. According to Azmi, the attackers not only surrounded their vehicle but also attempted to set it on fire. He claimed that he used his licensed weapon for self-defense but did not fire any shots. Despite this, the police registered a case against him. Seeking intervention, Azmi approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has assured action on the matter. Abu Asim Azmi Aurangzeb Remark Row: Under Fire Samajwadi Party MLA Retracts Objectionable Remarks on Mughal Ruler (Watch Video).

Abu Azmi’s Son Says He Used Licensed Gun for Self-Defense as Mob Tried to Burn Car in Goa

