Frustrated with stray cattle menace, irate farmers hailing from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh reportedly barged into a government school and herded animals inside the premises. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. While the time and date of the incident are unknown, the video shows several cows locked up inside a school in Gandhiya village. Bull Inside Bank in Unnao: Panic Ensues as Stray Bull Enters State Bank of India Premises in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Farrukhabad Stray Cattle Menace

