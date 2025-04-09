Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court denied anticipatory bail to a man allegedly involved in a case where employees of a Bank are accused of "orchestrating money transfer fraud" of approximately INR 28.34 crores using various schemes targeting existing and new customers. As per the details of the case, the petitioner was booked as accused number 20 in the case by the police. "The Petitioner withdrew the amount of Rs.1.5 crore. Given these circumstances, the contention put forth by the Petitioner's counsel is challenging to endorse. The material on record indicates that the investigation is at the initial stage. The Petitioner has to be interrogated in the custody. The ordering of anticipatory bail to the Petitioner may adversely affect the investigation process," the court said. The high court observed while hearing the petitioner's plea for anticipatory bail in an FIR registered under offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy punishable under BNS Sections 318(4), 316(5), 61(2), respectively. HC on Same-Sex Couple: Andhra Pradesh High Court Upholds Lesbian Couple's Right To Live Together, Directs Police To Reunite Woman Petitioner and Her Partner.

'Ordering of Anticipatory Bail to Petitioner May Adversely Affect the Investigation Process'

