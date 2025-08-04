Recently, a court in Anantnag told a man to win his child's company by love and not by litigation. The district court observed that while rejecting the man's plea for custody over his son after the child refused to go with him. Tahir Khurshid Raina, judge of the district court in Anantnag, further observed that a child is not a commodity to be shunted between estranged parents to satisfy their egos. The court also added that it cannot force the child to go with his father. "This court as a 'parens patriae' of the child has a message for the petitioner-father. Don’t try winning the child by litigation; win him by your patience and unconditional love for him. Give love a chance over litigation, is the brief but a perfect message for the petitioner," the July 31 ruling stated. The court observed while dealing with a plea by the father to execute a custody agreement dated October 29, 2024, which gave him certain child visitation rights. The man had sought directions to change the school the child was studying in. Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Bans Non-Lawyers From Wearing Black Coats With White Shirts and Black Trousers in Court Complex; Here’s Why.

Give Love a Chance Over Litigation, Says Anantnag Court

A district court in Anantnag recently advised a man while rejecting his plea for custody over his son after the child refused to go with him. The Court observed that a child is not a commodity to be shunted between estranged parents to satisfy their egos, adding that the court… pic.twitter.com/yk4CO21cyd — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 4, 2025

