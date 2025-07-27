Recently, the Kerala High Court said that a Registrar of Births and Deaths has no authority to unilaterally alter the paternity details in a birth certificate where the child was born during a valid marriage, without a court order or notice to the lawful father. The Kerala High Court bench of Justice C S Dias delivered the judgement where the petitioner challenged a revised birth certificate issued by Payyanur Municipality, without following the procedure established by law. The court referred to section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, which deals with birth during marriage, which is a conclusive proof of legitimacy. The Kerala High Court also said that if the father's name has to be changed in the birth records, a DNA test report, an agreement attested before a Notary Public and an order from a competent Court are to be produced according to the circular issued by the Local Self Government Department. ‘Janaki. V vs State of Kerala’: Kerala High Court Closes Case, BJP Leader Suresh Gopi’s Film to Release on July 17 With New Title.

