A fire broke out at an educational institute in Gajuwaka in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning. A video from the location shows a thick cloud of smoke emancipating from the building. News agency ANI reported that the fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported. The exact reason behind the fire in Andhra Pradesh is yet unknown. Andhra Pradesh Fire Video: Firefighting Teams Mobilised As Garbage Dump Blaze Engulfs Bhimavaram.

Fire in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A fire broke out at an educational institute in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/0DbcCjuk05 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)