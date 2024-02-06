A fire broke out at a complex in the Savedi area on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Tuesday afternoon. A video of the fire in Maharashtra has surfaced on social media. The cause of the fire is uncertain yet. News agency ANI reported that efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details are awaited. Fire Near DPS School: Blaze Erupts At Apartment in 11-Storey Building Near Delhi Public School in Pune's Mohammadi.

Fire in Maharashtra

#WATCH | Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a complex in the Savedi area on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qLeBqAIrE1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)