A shocking crime has emerged from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, where Bhola Chauhan Thakur allegedly raped his own daughter for three years by spiking her drinks with sleeping pills. When she resisted, he reportedly threatened to target her younger sister instead. Despite seeking help from her mother and relatives, they remained silent. On March 5, she secretly recorded a video when he attempted to drug her again and reported the crime the following day. Authorities have arrested the accused and begun an inquiry. Fight Over Rasgulla in Firozabad Wedding: Viral Video Shows Guests Exchanging Kicks and Punches During Brawl for Sweet, UP Police Respond.

Man Rapes Own Daughter in Firozabad

In #UttarPradesh's #Firozabad, #BholaChauhanThakur raped his own daughter for three years by drugging her with sleeping pills. When she protested, he threatened her, saying, 'Either you or your younger sister will be raped.' pic.twitter.com/yVcBo73Ldh — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 7, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

