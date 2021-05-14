The first doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine were administered in India on Friday. The picture shared by the official Twitter handle of the Sputnik vaccine @sputnikvaccine, showed Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services, getting a jab at Dr Reddy's laboratory in Hyderabad.

