Panic gripped Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district early Sunday morning, September 14, after a leopard entered a house. Around 4 AM, the animal was first seen in the courtyard of the resident before moving into a neighbouring bathroom. Alerted by villager Dhanpal Meena, locals gathered and managed to trap the leopard using a rope. Authorities, including Sabla SDM Mahesh Gagoria, Tehsildar Mohanlal Baria, and SHO Raghuveer Singh, reached the spot and safely removed the noose, fearing the animal might suffocate. Forest officials later rescued the weakened leopard and shifted it to the Sabla forest office for medical care. According to Aaspur Forest Ranger Sonam Meena, the leopard, likely strayed from a nearby forest, will be released back into the wild once it recovers. Leopard Attack in Bhilwara: Big Cat Wreaks Havoc in Rajasthan Villages, Leaves Several Locals Seriously Injured.

Leopard in Rajasthan

राजस्थान में डूंगरपुर जिले के आसपुर वन क्षेत्र के नया टापरा गांव में एक घर में सुबह-सुबह एक पैंथर घुस गया. सुबह जब घर के लोग उठे तो पैंथर को गैलरी में बैठा देख और उनके होश उड़ गए। इधर मौके पर पहुंची आसपुर और साबला वन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने देशी जुगाड़ से पैंथर को रेस्क्यू कर… pic.twitter.com/teoOIMIJ1V — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) September 15, 2025

