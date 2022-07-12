As heavy rains continue batter Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that for the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the entire state. "Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. The intensity of rainfall will reduce by 15th July," Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Dept said.

Check tweet:

For next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the entire state. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. The intensity of rainfall will reduce by 15th July: Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Dept (11.07) pic.twitter.com/UbQrjrYcZp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)