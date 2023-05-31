Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced zero bill for users consuming up to 100 units of electricity every month. On the other hand, those users who are consuming more than 100 units of electricity per month will not have to pay for the first 100 units. Meanwhile, consumers using up to 200 units of electricity will have the first 100 units free and fixed charge, fuel surcharge and other charges up to 200 units will be waived off. Gehlot said that their payment will be done by the state government. Rajasthan Government Making Efforts To Provide Adequate Power for Agricultural Activities, Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

No Electricity Bill for Consumption of First 100 Units of Power

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces zero bill for users consuming up to 100 units of electricity every month. Users consuming more than 100 units of electricity per month will not have to pay for the first 100 units. Consumers using up to 200 units of electricity will have the… pic.twitter.com/z3OZy5VFFO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 31, 2023

Free Electricity in Rajasthan?

महंगाई राहत शिविरों के अवलोकन व जनता से बात करने पर फीडबैक आया कि बिजली बिलों में मिलने वाली स्लैबवार छूट में थोड़ा बदलाव किया जाए. - मई महीने में बिजली बिलों में आए फ्यूल सरचार्ज को लेकर भी जनता से फीडबैक मिला जिसके आधार पर बड़ा फैसला किया है. - - 100 यूनिट प्रतिमाह तक बिजली… pic.twitter.com/z27tJRuyaf — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)